Microsemi Co. (MSCC) Short Interest Up 48.9% in March

Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,384,082 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 2,944,625 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,607,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsemi to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.32.

NASDAQ MSCC opened at $64.72 on Friday. Microsemi has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7,707.54, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Microsemi had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Microsemi will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsemi news, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $138,838.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,105.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $302,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Microsemi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsemi by 11.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsemi by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Microsemi by 54.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

