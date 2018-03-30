Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

RNMC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

