Middleby (MIDD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middleby earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.448579925014 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 301,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Middleby has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,839.82, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 22.98%. sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Middleby (MIDD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/middleby-midd-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.