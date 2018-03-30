Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 528 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 154,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. 3,829,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,177. The company has a market cap of $154,975.00, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.55%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

