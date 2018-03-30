Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to announce sales of $298.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Milacron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.40 million and the lowest is $295.72 million. Milacron posted sales of $285.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Milacron will report full-year sales of $298.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Milacron had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Milacron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MCRN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,459. Milacron has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,406.43, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $164,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira G. Boots sold 33,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $633,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,200 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Milacron by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,371,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milacron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 118,479 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milacron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milacron in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Milacron by 71.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,809,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 755,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

