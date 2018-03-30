Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1,043.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Minerals Technologies worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,354.63, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.28. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.95 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Breunig acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

