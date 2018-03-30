Millennium Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,173 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 48,119.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,551,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $479,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $398,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock worth $5,935,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,666.88, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

