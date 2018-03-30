Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,261,259 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,538,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,873,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,914,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,450,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other news, insider Robert W. Clark sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $325,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,824 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20,817.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,261,259 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/millennium-management-llc-sells-5261259-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.