Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Mincoin has a market cap of $121,104.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006629 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,346,381 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

