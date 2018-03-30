MINDBODY (MB) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of MINDBODY from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

MINDBODY stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. MINDBODY has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,852.60, a P/E ratio of -114.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. MINDBODY’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts predict that MINDBODY will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kunal Mittal sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 234,777 shares of company stock worth $8,298,316 and have sold 157,838 shares worth $5,683,757. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,220,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,411,000 after buying an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,917,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,725,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 132,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after buying an additional 346,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

