Minerals Technologies (MTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 180,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,342.22, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.95 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Breunig bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.36 per share, with a total value of $55,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

