MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) Price Tops $23.26 on Top Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $23.26 or 0.00332641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $82.64 million and approximately $209,601.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00729953 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014296 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00146371 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,795,188 coins and its circulating supply is 3,552,141 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

