Mintcoin (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mintcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Mintcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Mintcoin has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $92,284.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mintcoin Coin Profile

Mintcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. The official website for Mintcoin is www.mintcoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mintcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mintcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

