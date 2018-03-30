Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

MGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Cann began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of MGEN stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 936,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,080. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.64. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.30% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, insider Adam Scott Levy acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth acquired 545,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

