Mistras Group Inc (MG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million.

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of Mistras Group (MG) opened at $19.24 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $549.12, a PE ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc offers asset protection solutions and is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company’s segments are Services segment, which provides asset protection solutions in North America with concentration on the United States along with a Canadian services business, consisting of non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services that are used to evaluate structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure; International segment, which offers services, products and systems similar to those of its Services and Products and Systems segments to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, and Products and Systems segment, which designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation.

