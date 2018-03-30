Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAB. HSBC cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 265 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, January 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.56).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.45) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 219.90 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.93). The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,662.67.

In other news, insider Phil Urban acquired 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £3,784.89 ($5,229.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $406,086.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

