Mitie (MTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mitie (LON:MTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.80 ($3.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTO. Barclays raised shares of Mitie to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 174 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.49) in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Numis Securities raised shares of Mitie to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.07) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 179 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Mitie (LON MTO) traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 154.50 ($2.13). 2,428,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.57 and a P/E ratio of -908.82. Mitie has a 12 month low of GBX 147.90 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.33).

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

