Mizuho Analysts Give Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) a $20.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS reduced their target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Cove Point LNG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Cove Point LNG from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Cove Point LNG from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Dominion Cove Point LNG stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,533.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the third quarter valued at $570,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the third quarter valued at $5,315,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% during the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Cove Point LNG

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

