BidaskClub Upgrades Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mobile Mini to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 251,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,072. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $1,918.04, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Goble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $688,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MINI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,575,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,366,000 after buying an additional 153,640 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after purchasing an additional 388,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

