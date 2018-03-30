Mobius (MOBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,306.00

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Mobius has a market cap of $21.61 million and approximately $155,306.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Stronghold and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00735862 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00148438 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032005 BTC.

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,657,502 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Stellarport, Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and OTCBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

