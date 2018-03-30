Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 127,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,072.30, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 1.31. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott L. Bowser sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $85,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,914 shares of company stock valued at $686,901. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils.

