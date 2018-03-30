Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 876 Shares of Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $232.22. The company had a trading volume of 563,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,035.24, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $226.42 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.07.

In related news, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $2,194,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henry Runge III acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $250.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

