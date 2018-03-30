Mondelez International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $60,370.64, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,028,600 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $45,536,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

