Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Hold

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Mondelez has an attractive portfolio of iconic brands, commanding presence in impulsive categories and fast-growing emerging markets. Mondelez’ margins have remained constantly strong backed by cost savings and productivity gains. Also, shares of the company outperformed its industry in the last six months. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 increased 3.8% and 4.7%, respectively, over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, Mondelez’s volumes have been hurt since 2014 by the elasticity impact from higher pricing and category weakness because of soft consumer demand.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $50.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.73. 10,987,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,988. The company has a market capitalization of $60,370.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,028,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 242,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

