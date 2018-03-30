Monero Gold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (XMRG)

Monero Gold (CURRENCY:XMRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Monero Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Gold has traded flat against the US dollar. Monero Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Monero Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Gold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00738172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014553 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00148824 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

About Monero Gold

Monero Gold’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Monero Gold’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Monero Gold’s official Twitter account is @MoneroGold.

Buying and Selling Monero Gold

Monero Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Monero Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.