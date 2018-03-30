Monero Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $47.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.25 or 0.02501860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bithumb, Abucoins and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006428 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,880,723 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptox, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Qryptos, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Abucoins, Exrates, OKEx, Livecoin, Bisq, Braziliex, Upbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Binance, Exmo and Tux Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

