Monero (XMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38.58 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $38.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $177.75 or 0.02522620 BTC on exchanges including Cryptox, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006562 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000772 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,881,663 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Exmo, Bitfinex, OKEx, Qryptos, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Abucoins, Livecoin, Exrates, Coinroom, Bisq, Cryptomate, Kraken, Upbit, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptox. It is not currently possible to purchase Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

