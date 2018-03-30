MoneyCoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (MONEY)

MoneyCoin (CURRENCY:MONEY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One MoneyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoneyCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MoneyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoneyCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00574627 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003682 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002604 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00087267 BTC.

MoneyCoin Profile

MoneyCoin (MONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official message board for MoneyCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1711625.0. MoneyCoin’s official Twitter account is @moneycoindev. The official website for MoneyCoin is moneycoin.pw.

MoneyCoin Coin Trading

MoneyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy MoneyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoneyCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoneyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

