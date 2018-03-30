Jefferies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Moneygram International worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 417,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $470.86, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.81. Moneygram International Inc has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

