Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Position Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $115.77 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.19 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4,769.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.54%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total value of $461,889.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 262,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,904,865.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,291,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,759,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

