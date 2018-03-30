Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,936. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to produce high current income and as a secondary objective, to seek capital appreciation, through investments primarily in debt securities of government and government-related issuers located in emerging countries, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

