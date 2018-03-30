ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.12 ($38.41).

Shares of MT stock opened at €26.65 ($32.90) on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($21.88) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($37.98). The firm has a market cap of $27,360.00 and a PE ratio of 7.34.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

