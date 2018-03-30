Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of MSI stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.85. 125,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,906. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$19.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.91.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$158.72 million during the quarter. Morneau Shepell had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morneau Shepell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.

