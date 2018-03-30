Morneau Shepell (MSI) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 46523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morneau Shepell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.54.

The company has a market cap of $1,340.00, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.72 million during the quarter. Morneau Shepell had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.70%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.

