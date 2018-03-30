Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$4.40 to C$3.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of C$3.11 and a twelve month high of C$5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.04, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of -0.19.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

