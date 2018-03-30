Movado Group (MOV) Announces Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Movado Group updated its FY19 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $761.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,875,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $449,035. Insiders own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

