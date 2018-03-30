Movado Group (MOV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $605-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.93 million.

MOV stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $761.58, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of -0.03.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Movado Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $51,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $449,035 over the last ninety days. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

