MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MSA Safety worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 869,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,483 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $364,486.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $105,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,257,437. 15.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,105.14, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.52. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

MSA Safety Profile

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

