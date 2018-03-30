Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Msci earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.6504211450048 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $149.47. 2,122,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,443.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.68 million. Msci had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 108.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Msci will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Msci to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

