MTS (MBT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about MTS (NYSE:MBT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MTS earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.921219625316 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MBT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,030. The company has a market cap of $11,332.54, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. MTS has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised MTS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised MTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTS in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

MTS Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

