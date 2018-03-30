Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) Downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MULE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Mulesoft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mulesoft from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mulesoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Mulesoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE MULE opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Mulesoft has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mulesoft will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Dao sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory George Schott sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,614 shares of company stock worth $13,814,363 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mulesoft by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mulesoft by 71,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mulesoft by 852.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mulesoft in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mulesoft in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

