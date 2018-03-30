Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €198.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €198.00 ($244.44) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €207.00 ($255.56) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €223.00 ($275.31) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

