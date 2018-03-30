Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($244.44) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

