UBS Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €180.00 ($222.22) price target from analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €207.00 ($255.56) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a one year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

