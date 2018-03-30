Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $319,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS raised shares of Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $153.11 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $150.22 and a 52 week high of $202.99. The company has a market cap of $10,801.15, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

