Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $306,000 in Safe Bulkers (SB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.09% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $324.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.98. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Safe Bulkers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $306,000 in Safe Bulkers (SB)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-306000-in-safe-bulkers-sb.html.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.