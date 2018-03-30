Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.16% of Acacia Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.50 on Friday. Acacia Research Corp has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Research Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACTG shares. ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 10,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,788.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 63,100 shares of company stock worth $228,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

