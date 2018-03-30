Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12,327.82, a P/E ratio of 308.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.43 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $70,066.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,924,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $873,407.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,754. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-reduces-position-in-synopsys-inc-snps.html.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.