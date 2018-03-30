Murphy Oil (MUR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Murphy Oil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.8502548253165 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,438.58, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other news, insider Eugene T. Coleman sold 33,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $965,602.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation (Murphy) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. Its exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments: the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

