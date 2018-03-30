Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Musicoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Musicoin has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $62,670.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

About Musicoin

Musicoin’s launch date was February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

